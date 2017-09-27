NSE Sheds N140.5billion As Bull Remains in Snooze Mode

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, September 26, remained pinned to the south as investors lost N140.5 billion.at the close of transactions.

Consequently, the All-Share Index (ASI) slumped by 407.46 points to close at 34,951.27 points. Similarly market capitalisation shed N140.5 billion to settle at N12 trillion.

Market breadth closed negative today with 19 losers paired 16 gainers. Presco led the advancers’ table with N1.94k growth to settle at N59 per share, and was closely followed by NASCON, which rose by 60k to finish at N13.10k per share.

Unilever added 19k to end at N44.29k per share, Oando gained 19k to close at N5.99k per share, and Zenith Bank moved up by 11k to expand to N22.12k per share.

Conversely, Nestle dropped N19.70k loss to settle at N1205.30k per share, and was trailed by Dangote Cement, which went down by N7 to end at N206 per share.

International Breweries dipped by N1.87k to close at N35.68k per share, Nigerian Breweries depreciated by N1 to finish at N167 per share, and Dangote Sugar crashed by 10k to wrap the day at N13.70k per share

Continental Reinsurance was investors’ toast today, exchanging 190.5 shares valued at N333.3 million.

Sterling Bank followed with 83.3 million units traded at N80.8 million, while Access Bank transacted 51 million shares worth N492 million.

Axa Mansard sold 30 million shares worth N60.2 million at the market on Tuesday, while Transcorp traded 18.9 million shares valued at N24 million.

At the close of trading activities, investors exchanged a total of 500.3 million shares worth N3.6 billion compared with 107.2 million units sold yesterday at N1.4 billion.