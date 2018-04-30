MANUFACTURING JOB | Anheuser-Busch InBev Graduate Global Management Trainee (GMT) Program 2018

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). It is the leading global brewer, one of the world’s top four consumer products companies and recognized as first in the beverage industry on FORTUNE Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired” companies list. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years and our portfolio of well over 200 beer brands continues to forge strong connections with consumers.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Title: 2018 Global Management Trainee (GMT) Program



Ref No: 18004462

Location: Nigeria

Job: Talent Programs

Schedule Full-time



Description