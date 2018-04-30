MANUFACTURING JOB | Anheuser-Busch InBev Graduate Global Management Trainee (GMT) Program 2018

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). It is the leading global brewer, one of the world’s top four consumer products companies and recognized as first in the beverage industry on FORTUNE Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired” companies list. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years and our portfolio of well over 200 beer brands continues to forge strong connections with consumers.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Title: 2018 Global Management Trainee (GMT) Program
Ref No: 18004462
Location: Nigeria
Job: Talent Programs
Schedule Full-time
Description
- At AB InBev, we believe in investing in our future leaders today. The Global Management Trainee program is an intensive 10 month rotational training program which attracts the brightest, most driven graduates and nurtures their talent by giving relevant experiences right from the start.
- Our goal is to find people who can take on challenging positions early on in their career and who have the potential to become our future leaders.
- We achieve this by putting the trainees through an intensive cross functional training program before their first role, where they will gain insight into every aspect of the business.
- 2 -3 weeks of induction training on the company’s culture, strategy and structure, In this phase, you will get exposure to our CEO, Global Chiefs and the Zone Management Team, and you will meet with all GMTs from around the world
- 4 months of hands on, in-field training (deep dives) in our sales, marketing, supply and logistics operations, as well as our Business Shared Services across various locations in your Zone. You will develop an understanding of the “real life” of the business by shadowing people who perform the job, from all levels. You will be part of a small group of 3-5 GMTs during this phase
- 3 weeks of training on the Headquarter Strategy for the Zone (Finance, Sales, Marketing, Legal, Corporate Affairs, People, Logistics & Supply) at the Zone Headquarters, as well as leadership training.
- 5 months Individual Assignment leading a process improvement project in the operations (sales, supply, trade marketing, marketing or logistics). You will receive clear deliverables and will be given feedback on your performance.
- 1 graduation week with official certification. You will also present your Innovation project during this week.
- Exposure to senior leaders throughout the training period.
Upon successful completion of the 10 month rotational program, you will take on an entry-level management position in any function depending on your profile, interest and results (e.g. sales supervisor, finance analyst, line supervisor, distribution manager, assistant trade marketing manager etc) You will also receive a mentor from the executive team when you start in your first position.
After 12-18 months, if you perform well, we expect you to be ready to take on your next challenge in a more senior management role in any functional area.
Qualifications
You own your future, and the speed of your career growth will depend on your talent, efforts and results.
Minimum Requirements:
- Current University student or recent university graduate
- Bachelors degree required.
- Work authorization in the country for which application is being submitted
- Geographical mobility – you will move to different locations during the 10-month training program, and you should be willing to relocate throughout your career
- Fluency in English
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (especially Excel) and ability to quickly adapt to new systems
Ideal Profile:
- Strong analytical skills
- Interest in cross functional experiences
- Ambitious and self-driven
- Resilient and comfortable with ambiguity
- Able to effectively manage several projects at once
- Able to thrive in a fast paced environment
- Influential and collaborative
- Insightful, curious and innovative
