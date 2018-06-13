NSE Index Surges by 0.83% As Bargain Hunting Persists

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, June 11, consolidated gains from previous trading session on the bourse.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index, ASI, appreciated by 0.83% to 39,167.04 points, as investors continued hunting bargains. Also, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date gains improved to 2.79% and 2.42%, respectively.

Market breadth index remained positive, with 27 gainers paired against 21 losers, with SEPLAT soaring by 8.14% to lead the advancers’ chart and PRESTIGE dropping 4.69% to sit atop the laggards’ chart.

Sectorial Performance chart showed the Oil & Gas Index inching up 4.89%, posting the largest gain among sectorial indices, following to significant gain of 8.14% in SEPLAT and 4.99% surge in MOBIL.

The Insurance Index leaped by 0.88% and the Industrial Goods Index surged by 0.49%.

The Consumer Goods Index leaped by 0.38% as a result of 4.80% growth in the shares of NEM, 1.36% growth in Dangote Cement and 4.00% surge in Cadbury Nigeria Plc.

The Banking Index depreciated by 0.04%, following profit taking in FCMB, which dropped 4.17% in shares value.

At the end of the day’s trading, total volume of trades tumbled by 43.39% to 341.48 million units, while value of trades soared by 33.57% to NGN5.19 billion, exchanged in 3,769 deals.