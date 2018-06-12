NSE Index Up 0.44% As Market Opens Week in Green

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE on Monday, June 11, kicked off the new week with an upswing, following health stock rally.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index, ASI, appreciated by 0.44%, driven by banking and consumer goods counters.

Similarly, market breadth index closed positive with 30 gainers paired against 28 declining stocks. Nascon Allied Industries Plc was the day’s biggest gainer with soaring by 7.14%, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc led the day’s losers chart with a plunge of 5.00%.

Sector performance chart showed the NSE Banking index soaring by 1.05%, following the buy interest in the shares of Diamond Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Fidelity bank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc.

The NSE Consumer Goods index closed positive with a gain of 0.36% and driven by gains in the shares of Nascon Allied Industries Plc, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Dangote Flour Mills Plc and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc gained.

Conversely, the NSE Industrial index dropped 0.89% as a result of the decline in recorded in the shares of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Lafarge Cement Wapco Nigeria Plc and Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc.

Also, the NSE Oil & Gas index tumbled by 0.09% on the back of the 4.73% loss in the shares of Eterna Plc.

Ikeja Hotels Plc was the most actively traded with 280 million units of shares worth N705 million.