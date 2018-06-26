Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, June 25, opened the first trading session of the week with a bang as value of lead indices swelled.

As such, the NSE All Share Index, ASI appreciated by 0.34 percent to close at 37,992.12 points on bellwether counters.

Market breadth index, however closed mixed with 21 gainers paired against to 21 stocks that declined. LASACO Assurance Plc, adding 5.88 percent emerged the day’s biggest gainer, while Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc tumbled by 4.99 percent to lead the advancers’ chart.

Sectorial performance chart, showed he NSE Oil & Gas index sliding by 2.58 percent largely driven by the sell-offs in SEPLAT which dropped 4.99 percent, Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc and oil marketer, Oando Plc that both tumbled by 4.26 percent and 3.05 percent respectively.

The NSE Consumer Goods index collapsed by 0.21 percent following the losses in the shares of Dangote Flour Mills Plc which dipped by 1.43 percent; Nigerian Breweries Plc and Nestle Nigeria Plc that both shed 0.45 percent and 0.33 percent each.

NSE Industrial index slid by 0.15 percent on the back of the losses recorded in the shares of Chemical and Allied Products Plc, which shed 4.89 percent, Lafarge Cement Wapco Nigeria Plc, which lost 2.50 percent, thus, eclipsing gains in the shares of Dangote Cement Plc that surged by 2.22 percent.

The NSE Banking index dropped 0.05 percent following the decline in the shares of First City Monument Bank Limited which lost 3.65 percent, Diamond Bank Plc, which dipped by 3.27 percent; while Fidelity Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc both dropped 2.63 percent and 2.40 percent a piece.

The losses in the aforementioned banks outweighed gains in the shares of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc that both grew by 0.86 percent and 0.19 percent respectively.

At the end of the day’s trading, United Bank for Africa Plc was the most actively traded stock with 44 million units of shares worth N459 million.