Naira Static at N362/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira on Monday, June 25, maintained the same rate against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange market.

The local currency exchanged at the rate of N362 against the black market on Monday, same rate it has maintained for several sessions at the forex market.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the naira traded at the rate of N484 and exchanged at the rate of N420 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

The naira has remained stable across the foreign exchange market following the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

At the Bureau De Change, BDC window, the naira closed at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N483 and N424, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira close at N361 to the dollar, with a trading turnover of N312.05 million. The naira closed at N305.8 to the dollar at the CBN window.