NSE Index Jumps by 0.01% on Reversed Bear Trend

Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, October 19, reversed northward movements pushing up value of the bourse.

As such, the All Share Index surges by 0.01% growth at 36,645.65 points, bringing the Year to date returns to 36.36 percent. Likewise, the market Capitalisation also improved mildly from opening figure of N12.613 trillion to N12.614 trillion as at close of trade.

Cutix PLC led the advancers with a growth of 7.73 per cent to close at N2.37 per share. International Breweries followed with a gain of 4.99 per cent to close at N46. 52, while Fidson Healthcare garnered 4.97 per cent to close at N3.59 per share.

Axamansard led the losers with a decline of 4.84 percent to close at N2.36 per share. It was followed by CI Leasing that dropped 4.74 per cent to close at N1.81 per share and Fidelity Bank fell 4.73 percent to close at N1.41 per share.

At the end of trading, volume of shares traded in 4159 deals closed at 140.9 million units in contrast to 198.6 million units traded previously. The shares were valued at N1.723 billion in contrast to N2.936 billion recorded on Wednesday.