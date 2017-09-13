NSE Index Drops 0.75% on Lingering Profit-taking

Trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday,September 12, slumped further trimming the year-to-date return to 31.71 percent.

Consequently, the All Share Index depreciated by 0.75 percent or 267.42 points to settle at 35,397.52 points, as investors continued with profit taking. Likewise, market capitalisation declined by N92.2 billion to close at N12.2 trillion

Also, the market breadth closed negative with 28 losers paired against 18 advancers. Nestle led the laggards’ chart dropping N59.80k to settle at N1150.20k per share. Nigerian Breweries lost N4.45k to close at N180.5k per share, while Lafarge slumped by N2.1k to finish at N50.99k per share.

Furthermore, Flour Mills of Nigeria depreciated by N1.45k to close at N27.55k per share, and Dangote Cement declined by N1 to end at N209 per share

On the flip side, Seplat emerged the day’s highest gainer, surging by N22.89k to finish at N480.79k per share. It was trailed by Okomu Oil, which rose by N2.99k to settle at N62.89k per share, and International Breweries, which progressed by N2.43k to finish at N38 per share.

Unilever added N2 to end at N42 per share, while Stanbic IBTC grew by N1.95k to wrap the day at N41.20k per share.

Diamond Bank emerged the most active stock, exchanging 130.7 million shares valued at N150.6 million.

It was closely followed by GTBank, which traded 50.2 million shares worth N1.9 billion, and Zenith Bank, which transacted 39.3 million shares valued at N900 million.

FBN Holdings traded 23 million shares at N132.8 million, while Meyer exchanged 15 million shares worth N10.5 million.

However, the volume of transactions and market turnover leaped with a total of 373.5 million shares worth N5.8 billion transacted at the market in 4,193 deals in contrast to 114.8 million shares traded yesterday in 3,232 deals valued at N2.2 billion.