Naira Slides to N367/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira, on Tuesday, September 12, slumped slightly at the parallel segment of the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

The local currency dropped to the rate of N367 against the United States of America Dollar at the black market.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the Naira exchanged the rate of N476, shedding four points from the previous rate of N472. The local currency closed at the rate of N436 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria, on Monday, September 11, pumped another $250 million into the foreign exchange market, to boost liquidiy.

The wholesale sector received about $100 million, while the Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs window received a boost of $80 million.

The CBN’s spokesperson, Isaac Okorafor, said although the interventions ensured stability in the market, the CBN remained committed to maintaining transparency in the market