Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE on Friday, May 18,sank further under bear pressure.
Consequently, the NSE All Share Index, ASI depreciated by 0.44% as a result of sell-offs recorded across all sectors of the bourse. Also, WTD was down by 1.34%.
Similarly, market breadth index closed negative with 20 gainers paired against 30 declining stocks. Oando with a 9.27% growth in stock value, led the day’s advancers, while CCNN emerged the day’s biggest loser crashing by 8.05%.
Sectorial Performance Chart showed NSE Oil & Gas Index sliding by 1.28% asa result of losses in Japaul Oil, Mobil and Total.
NSE Consumer Goods Index slumped by 0.32%, following the losses in Honeywell Flour, Unilever, Champion and FlourMill.
NSE Banking Index crumbled by 0.30%, due to the 4.52% loss in Sterling Bank, 3.15% crash in Fidelity Bank, 0.45% loss in FBNH and 0.11% drop in Guaranty Trust Bank.
NSE Industrial Index dipped by 0.29%, as a result of the 8.05% dieclinie in CCNN and 1.21% drop in Dangote Cement.
Guaranty Trust Bank emerged the most actively traded with 62.9million units of shares worth N2.77billion.