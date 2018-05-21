NSE Index Down 0.44% Over Sell-offs Across All Sectors

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE on Friday, May 18,sank further under bear pressure.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index, ASI depreciated by 0.44% as a result of sell-offs recorded across all sectors of the bourse. Also, WTD was down by 1.34%.

Similarly, market breadth index closed negative with 20 gainers paired against 30 declining stocks. Oando with a 9.27% growth in stock value, led the day’s advancers, while CCNN emerged the day’s biggest loser crashing by 8.05%.

Sectorial Performance Chart showed NSE Oil & Gas Index sliding by 1.28% asa result of losses in Japaul Oil, Mobil and Total.

NSE Consumer Goods Index slumped by 0.32%, following the losses in Honeywell Flour, Unilever, Champion and FlourMill.

NSE Banking Index crumbled by 0.30%, due to the 4.52% loss in Sterling Bank, 3.15% crash in Fidelity Bank, 0.45% loss in FBNH and 0.11% drop in Guaranty Trust Bank.

NSE Industrial Index dipped by 0.29%, as a result of the 8.05% dieclinie in CCNN and 1.21% drop in Dangote Cement.

Guaranty Trust Bank emerged the most actively traded with 62.9million units of shares worth N2.77billion.