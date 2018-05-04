NSE Index Down 0.48% over Sell-offs Across Major Sectors

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, May 3, closed with a downward trajectory, following the sell-off across most sectors.

As such, the NSE All Share Index depreciated by 41,107.81 points or 0.48%, offsetting the week’s cumulative gain of 0.15%, and thus moderating the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns moderated to -0.39% and 7.49% respectively.

Market breadth index closed flat with 25 advancers paired against 25 losers. Unity Bank emerged the day;s biggest gainer soaring by 9.52%, while International Breweries led the laggards’ pack dropping a whopping 8.30%.

The Sectorial performance chart showed NSE consumer goods index collapsed by 1.53%, following the loss in International Breweries, Dangote Sugar, Dangote flour and Unilever.

NSE Oil & Gas Index depreciated by 0.78%, following the losses in Oando, Forte Oil, JAPAULOIL and Mobil. NSE Industrial Index dropped 0.18%, following the sell-off in Dangote Cement.

NSE Banking Index advanced by 0.79%, largely driven by the buy interest in Unity Bank, FBNH, Guaranty Trust Bank and UBA.

UBA was the most actively traded with 79million units of shares worth N935million.