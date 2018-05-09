Gold Weighed Down by Strong Dollar at $1,313.20

Gold prices remained subdued on Tuesday, May 8, as the dollar held steady near its 2018-high on the

relative strength of the U.S. economy.

Spot gold was down about 0.1 percent at $1,313.20 per ounce at 0635 GMT, after closing marginally lower in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery were unchanged at $1,314.10 per ounce.

The dollar index hovered near a four-month high on Tuesday, continuing to draw support from higher Treasury yields and upbeat prospects for the U.S. economy, leaving its major rivals such as the euro struggling.

A stronger dollar makes gold and other greenback-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold may revisit its May 1 low of $1,301.51 per ounce as it twice failed to break resistance at $1,317, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Meanwhile, silver gained 0.2 percent to $16.48 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.2 percent to $909.65 an

ounce, having hit its highest since April 25 in the last session.

Palladium slipped 0.3 percent to $969 an ounce, after hitting its highest since April 27 on Monday.