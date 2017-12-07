NSE Index Up 1.51% on Third Consecutive Day of Bull Reign

For the third consecutive day, transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, ended in the Green on Wednesday, December 6.

As such, the All share Index of the bourse appreciated by 1.51 percent rising above the 39,000 mark by adding 580.87 absolute points to settle at 39,075.30 absolute points, leaving the year-to-date return to leap further to 45.40 percent. Meanwhile, the market capitalisation scooped N202.3 billion to close at N113.6 trillion.

Market breadth remained positive with 40 gainers paired against and 13 losers.

Okomu Oil topped the gainers’ chart, soaring by N2.78k to close at N70 per share, and was followed by Nigerian Breweries, which rose by N2.40k to finish at N140.40k per share.

Flour Mills of Nigeria surged by N1.60k to settle at N34.70k per share, Unilever gained N1.45k to end at N44.40k per share, while NASCON grew by N1.38k to close at N17.12k per share.

Conversely, GlaxoSmithKline emerged the day’s biggest loser, shedding N1.14k to close at N21.66k per share.

It was trailed by Julius Berger, which went down by N1 to finish at N27 per share, and PZ Cussons, which depreciated by 89k to close at N22.1k per share. Red Star Express lost 13k to settle at N4.91k per share, while United Capital also declined by 13k to end at N3.47k per share.

Custodian and Allied further closed the day at the most transacted stock in terms of volume, selling a total of 131.8 million units worth N494.4 million. This transaction was carried out in 25 trades with the price closing the same way it traded yesterday, N3.75k per share.

UBA exchanged a total of 92.5 million shares today worth N986.7 million, while FBN Holdings traded 86.5 million shares valued at N732 million.

Zenith Bank sold 71.2 million shares for N1.8 billion, while Transcorp transacted 46.5 million shares valued at N69.6 million.

At the close of trading activities today, a total of 703.7 million shares worth N7.3 billion were traded in 6,125 deals, against 522.4 million shares sold yesterday in 5,150 deals valued at N7.5 billion.Though the volume stocks transacted by investors increased on Wednesday, the value slightly dropped.