NSE Index Up 0.66% ,As Last Trading Day of 2017 Ends Upbeat

Transactions for the last trading day of 2017 on Friday, December 29, the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, finished with a bang, pushing up value of the bourse.

As such, the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 0.66% or 252.45 points to close at 38,243.19 points, bringing Year-to-Date (YtD) return to 42.30 percent. Similarly, the market capitalisation grew by N89.8 billion to settle at 13.610 trillion.

Nestle led the pack of gainers soaring by N70.99k to settle at N1555.99k per share. Seplat trailed behind after leaping by N29.82k to close at N626.22k per share, and Mobil claimed the third spot after adding N7.65k to its share value to finish at N194.60k per share.

Unilever added 78k to settle at N41 per share, while International Breweries appreciated by 50k to end at N54.50k per share.

Conversely, Guinness Nigeria dropped N2 of its share price to close today at N94 per share, while Eterna fell by 43k to close at N4.6k per share. NASCON slumped by 37k to end at N18.50k per share, Nigerian Breweries declined by 30k to close at N134.90k per share, and FBN Holdings went down by 19k to settle at N8.80k per share.

AIICO as it emerged the most traded stock in terms of volume, trading a total of 210.9 million shares worth N109.7 million. Transcorp sold 99 million shares valued at N145.5 million, while Custodian exchanged 58.3 million shares at N218.7 million.

Fidelity Bank transacted 38.9 million shares worth N95.8 million, while Mobil sold 24.5 million shares valued at N4.2 billion.

At the close of trading, volume of equities transacted by investors on Friday soares by 74.1 percent from 322.4 million on Thursday to 561.3 million shares on Friday.

Also, the value of shares sold by investors grew by 90.4 percent from N3.6 billion on Thursday to N6.9 billion on Friday.