BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate HR Operations Executive at Workforce Group

BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate HR Operations Executive at Workforce Group

- January 1, 2018
- in JOBS
77
0

Workforce Management Centre Limited is a Management Consulting and Outsourcing Professional Services Firm. Following its inception in July 2004, Workforce Management Centre Limited (Workforce) has built an enviable reputation as the leading indigenous management and professional services consulting firm in Nigeria. Drawing from its Deep Domain Expertise, in the area of organisational effectiveness and employee performance, the Company is positioned to assist businesses across diverse sectors of the economy in their quest to create sustainable value for their stakeholders.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: HR Operations Executive

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities
Successful individuals at the HR Ops training would typically be expected to:

  • Learn to manage people across all touchpoint of an employee’s lifecycle
  • Learn and apply problem solving frameworks to HR operations
  • Provide recruitment and selection support

Basic Qualifications & Requirements

  • HND in any discipline with a minimum of Lower Class.
  • Must have completed NYSC as at the time of application
  • Not be older than 27 years by December 31, 2018
  • 1 – 3-year work experience in a fast paced environment.

While prior experience in HR is not a requirement, we are particularly looking for young individuals who have the following competencies:

  • Passion for the work they do
  • Desire to drive your own work and take initiatives
  • Able to communicate effectively through writing and presentation
  • Ability to work independently while developing strong working relationships with peers and leaders
  • Learning agility
  • Obsessed with growth and personal development
  • Ambitious
  • Ownership mentality
  • Be willing to work creatively in a fast paced environment
  • Be computer literate
  • Be result oriented and self-driven
  • Be highly confident and assertive
  • Demonstrate capacity for hard work and possess the ability to work under pressure.

Application Closing Date
5th January, 2018.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

POWER & ENERGY JOB | Graduate Field Engineer (NYSC) at Oildata Energy Group Limited

Oildata is an energy service company delivering hydro-carbon