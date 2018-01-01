BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate HR Operations Executive at Workforce Group

Workforce Management Centre Limited is a Management Consulting and Outsourcing Professional Services Firm. Following its inception in July 2004, Workforce Management Centre Limited (Workforce) has built an enviable reputation as the leading indigenous management and professional services consulting firm in Nigeria. Drawing from its Deep Domain Expertise, in the area of organisational effectiveness and employee performance, the Company is positioned to assist businesses across diverse sectors of the economy in their quest to create sustainable value for their stakeholders.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: HR Operations Executive

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities

Successful individuals at the HR Ops training would typically be expected to:

Learn to manage people across all touchpoint of an employee’s lifecycle

Learn and apply problem solving frameworks to HR operations

Provide recruitment and selection support

Basic Qualifications & Requirements

HND in any discipline with a minimum of Lower Class.

Must have completed NYSC as at the time of application

Not be older than 27 years by December 31, 2018

1 – 3-year work experience in a fast paced environment.

While prior experience in HR is not a requirement, we are particularly looking for young individuals who have the following competencies:

Passion for the work they do

Desire to drive your own work and take initiatives

Able to communicate effectively through writing and presentation

Ability to work independently while developing strong working relationships with peers and leaders

Learning agility

Obsessed with growth and personal development

Ambitious

Ownership mentality

Be willing to work creatively in a fast paced environment

Be computer literate

Be result oriented and self-driven

Be highly confident and assertive

Demonstrate capacity for hard work and possess the ability to work under pressure.

Application Closing Date

5th January, 2018.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY