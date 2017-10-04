NSE Index Down 0.38%, as Trading Opens New Month Bearish

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, October 3, kicked of the new month at the bourse October on a negative note, bringing down the value of lead indices.

As such, the All Share Index dipped by 0.38 percent or 133.89 points to close at 35,306.09 points, reducing the year-to-date return to 31.49 percent, while the market capitalisation slumped N45.7 billion to settle at N12.171 trillion.

The day ended with 22 losers paired against 18 gainers. Unity Bank recorded the highest loss of 5 percent to close the day at 57 kobo per share; PZ trailed with a decline of 4.98 percent to close at N24.23 and United Capital dropped 4.95 percent to close at N2.88 per share.

Cadbury slumped 4.82 percent to close at N10.46 per share, while Sterling Bank dropped 4.76 percent to close at N1 per share.

Conversely, CI leasing emerged the day’s highest gainer, adding 9.82 percent to close at N1.79 per share.

It was followed by Learn Africa Plc, which rose by 6.76 percent to close at 79 kobo per share, and Caverton grew by 4.81 percent to close at N1.09 per share.

NEM appreciated 4.31 percent to settle at N1.21 per share, while Union Bank advanced by 3.99 percent to close at N5.99 per share.

Investors in 3,850 deals staked N5.8 billion on 634.3 million shares compared to N3.8 billion staked on 235.8 million shares on Friday, the last trading day in the month of September.

FCMB emerged the most traded stock with the exchange of 370.4 million shares valued at N378 million.

FBN Holding was next with the trade 34 million shares worth N193.6 billion, while Guaranty exchanged 33.5 million shares valued at N1.340 million.

Zenith Bank transacted 26.9 million shares at N641.1 million, and United Capital exchanged 25.2 million shares worth N73.3 million.