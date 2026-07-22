NSCDC uncovers suspected fake university in lagos, rescues 106 students

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 22, 2026

Key Points

NSCDC uncovers a suspected fake university operating from a three-bedroom apartment in Badagry and rescues 106 youths

Operatives arrest the alleged proprietor over claims of fraudulent admissions targeting Nigerians and foreign nationals

Investigators say victims paid between ₦200,000 and ₦1.5 million, while some foreign recruits paid up to $500 for fake admissions

Main Story

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered a suspected fake university operating from a three-bedroom apartment in Ilado, Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Badagry, Lagos State, rescuing 106 young people allegedly recruited into the scheme.

The operation, carried out in the early hours of Monday by the NSCDC Badagry Area Command, followed days of intelligence gathering and covert surveillance. The Corps also arrested the alleged proprietor of the institution, who is accused of deceiving prospective students with promises of admission into a foreign university.

According to the NSCDC, the suspected institution operated without an official name, registration, signboard or recognised campus. Investigators alleged that it presented itself online as a distance-learning centre affiliated with a foreign university to attract unsuspecting applicants.

Speaking after the raid, Badagry Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Gbenga Ekunola, said the operation was based on credible intelligence.

“We got reliable intelligence about the activities going on there. Our officers monitored the place for days before moving in. We have arrested the proprietor, who is assisting with our investigation, while the students have been taken into our protective custody,” Ekunola said.

Preliminary investigations showed that most of the rescued individuals, aged between 19 and 24, were recruited from several Nigerian states, including Kogi, Oyo and parts of northern Nigeria. Others reportedly travelled from neighbouring countries such as Niger, Cameroon and Togo after being recruited through online platforms.

The NSCDC said victims were allegedly persuaded to pay admission and processing fees ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦1.5 million, while some foreign nationals reportedly paid between $400 and $500 after being promised admission into a foreign tertiary institution.

Investigators further alleged that the operation required participants to recruit new students in exchange for commissions, creating a structure that resembled a Ponzi or multi-level marketing scheme. Authorities also uncovered evidence suggesting that some participants were engaged in promoting unidentified products online while earning commissions from both product sales and recruitment activities.

The Issues

The discovery highlights the growing sophistication of fraudulent admission schemes targeting young Nigerians seeking affordable pathways to higher education and overseas qualifications. Increasing reliance on online recruitment and cross-border marketing has made it easier for operators to lure unsuspecting victims with promises of internationally recognised degrees.

The incident also raises concerns about the need for prospective students and parents to verify the accreditation status of tertiary institutions through relevant regulatory agencies before making financial commitments. Nigeria’s education regulators have repeatedly warned against patronising unlicensed institutions and fake degree-awarding centres.

What’s Being Said

“We have started contacting their families. One parent told us her child informed the family that he came to Badagry to learn a trade, not to attend a university. That shows many of these parents were completely unaware,” Ekunola said.

The NSCDC said all rescued individuals would be profiled before being reunited with their families, while anyone found culpable in operating the alleged institution would face prosecution in accordance with the law.

What’s Next

The NSCDC says investigations will continue to identify other individuals connected to the alleged operation and determine the full extent of the network.

Authorities will profile the 106 rescued youths before reuniting them with their families.

Investigators are also examining whether similar fraudulent admission schemes are operating in other parts of Nigeria.

The Bottom Line: The Badagry operation underscores the growing threat posed by fake educational institutions exploiting the aspirations of young Africans seeking higher education opportunities. Beyond criminal prosecution, the incident reinforces the need for stronger public awareness, tighter regulatory oversight and thorough verification of institutions before prospective students pay admission or processing fees.