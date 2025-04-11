NPA Launches Export Process Terminal To Simplify Nigerian Goods Exportation

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has introduced the Export Process Terminal (EPT) to streamline the exportation of Nigerian goods, aiming to improve efficiency in the process. This initiative was announced by Mr. Asuquo Okon, Principal Manager of Tariff and Billing, during NPA’s special day at the Enugu International Trade Fair on Thursday.

Okon explained that the EPTs serve as a one-stop-shop for cargo consolidation, documentation, packaging, certification, and shipment, all while ensuring quick turnaround times through electronic call-ups at the ports. The goal is to eliminate inefficiencies, bureaucratic hurdles, and duplications that have historically hindered the competitiveness of Nigerian exports in the global market.

The EPTs are designed to improve connectivity between the ports and the hinterland, particularly benefiting Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) by providing easier access to the export value chain. The terminals will also be linked with Domestic Ex Warehouses (DEWs), in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other key partners.

This initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s focus on easing business processes and supports the theme of this year’s fair, “Developing Nigeria’s Industrial Sector/SMEs for Economic Advancement and Global Recognition.”

Okon emphasized the NPA’s commitment to reducing human interface in export processes, aiming for full automation through the Ports Community System to eliminate underhand dealings and simplify exports. He also invited stakeholders to partner with the NPA beyond the fair.

In his remarks, Mr. Odeiga Jideonwo, President of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, commended the NPA for its pivotal role in the economy but highlighted the ongoing delays faced by importers in clearing goods. He urged for more proactive measures to resolve issues in the maritime sector.