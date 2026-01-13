Funke Akindele Becomes Africa’s Highest-Grossing Filmmaker With ₦5.3 Billion Three-Year Streak

Funke Akindele has made cinematic history as the first filmmaker to rank number one at the African box office for three consecutive years, amassing a combined domestic gross of ₦5.39 billion. Her latest production, Behind The Scenes (2025), officially closed its primary run at ₦2.103 billion, shattering previous records to become the highest-grossing film of all time in West Africa.

The milestone, confirmed by FilmOne Entertainment on Monday, January 12, 2026, marks the first time a Nollywood production has crossed the ₦2 billion threshold in the regional market.

The record-breaking performance of Behind The Scenes follows a pattern of high-yield holiday releases under the Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN). In 2023, A Tribe Called Judah became the first Nollywood film to hit the ₦1 billion mark, followed by Everybody Loves Jenifa in 2024, which earned ₦1.883 billion.

The 2025 release surpassed its predecessors within just 17 days of its December debut, recording a historic single-day gross of ₦129.5 million on Boxing Day. Industry trackers note that this sustained dominance has occurred despite significant macroeconomic headwinds, including high inflation and rising cinema ticket prices.

Directed by Akindele and Tunde Olaoye, Behind The Scenes features an ensemble cast including Scarlet Gomez, Iyabo Ojo, Tobi Bakre, and Uzor Arukwe. The 144-minute drama explores the “black tax” phenomenon through the story of Aderonke “Ronky-Fella” Faniran, a real estate mogul whose generosity creates a personal and financial crisis.

Akindele revealed that the film’s production budget exceeded ₦1 billion, reflecting a new era of high-stakes, large-scale Nollywood productions aimed at both local and international markets, including upcoming theatrical runs in the UK and Ireland.

FilmOne Entertainment described the achievement as a “movement,” crediting Akindele’s deep understanding of Nigerian audience demographics and strong word-of-mouth marketing for the film’s longevity. As of early January 2026, Akindele holds the title of Africa’s highest-grossing director, producer, and screenwriter.

With Behind The Scenes still scheduled for release in North American cinemas later this month, analysts expect the final global tally to further extend her lead at the pinnacle of African cinema.