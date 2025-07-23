Gambia Declares Mpox Outbreak Following Confirmed Cases

The Gambia has declared an mpox outbreak after detecting a single case, its Ministry of Health announced, as neighbouring West African countries continue to record rising infections. Health officials said the case was identified last Friday through routine surveillance. Although only one case has been confirmed, the ministry explained that in a country where mpox is not circulating, a single detection requires an immediate outbreak response.

Efforts are underway to trace contacts and engage communities to curb further spread. Authorities are also sequencing the virus to determine its subtype.

Mpox, caused by a virus related to smallpox, spreads through close physical contact or from infected animals. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and boil-like skin lesions, and the disease can be fatal in severe cases.

The World Health Organisation continues to classify mpox as an international health emergency, highlighting rising cases across West Africa. This year, Sierra Leone has recorded over 3,300 cases with 16 deaths, Liberia reported 71 active cases in June, and Guinea has logged over 200 cases since last September. Thousands of cases have also been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Burundi.