NNPCL Didnt Receive Any Drective To Increase Petrol Price To N1,000, Minister

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State Fuel Resources (Oil), has stated that there was no direction issued to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) to raise fuel prices to N1,000.

Lokpobiri, in a statement published on Tuesday by his Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Nnemaka Okafor, stated that he did not ask NNPC Ltd. or any other firm in the sector to manipulate prices.

“The Federal Government has been compelled to address the outright falsehood and malicious claims currently circulating on social media.

“We categorically condemn these claims as baseless, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to incite public discontent.

“We challenge anyone in possession of any evidence—be it written documents, audio, or video recordings—that supports these fabrications to make it public.

“Such a claim is entirely devoid of truth and should be recognised as an intentional effort to mislead the public,” he said.

He stated that NNPC Ltd. functions as an autonomous corporation under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), with a fully authorized Board of Directors, and that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources does not and will not interfere with NNPC Ltd.’s internal decisions, including pricing.

“Any suggestion otherwise is not only incorrect but also reveals a profound misunderstanding of the deregulated nature of Nigeria’s petroleum sector,” he said.

He advised the public to dismiss these malicious rumors. “Any claim to the contrary is nothing more than an ill-conceived attempt to sow discord and confusion.

“We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and rely solely on information from verified and official channels,” he said.

The News Agency reports that as of Tuesday, the NNPC Ltd. Retail Stations adjusted their pump price, selling at N897 while independent marketers are selling between N930 and N1,000.