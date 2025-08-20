NNPCL Chief Ojulari Rejects $1.5M Bribery Claims as Baseless

Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has firmly denied allegations circulating on social media that he paid a $1.5 million bribe to Adegboyega Fasasi and Usman Shugaba, President Bola Tinubu’s Chief Security Officer and Chief Personal Security Officer, respectively, to gain access to the President.

Ojulari dismissed the claims as “false, absurd, and malicious,” calling them a fabrication meant to deceive the public.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, he expressed both shock and amusement at the accusations, attributing them to individuals with ill intentions toward Nigeria.

“When I first saw the report, I couldn’t believe it. These allegations are not only outrageous but clearly the work of those who wish to harm our country’s progress,” he said. “This is a deliberate attempt to smear my name and undermine the leadership of NNPCL.”

He stressed that the claims, which rely on unnamed sources, lack any evidence. “As NNPCL’s GCEO, I have direct access to the President when needed. I don’t require intermediaries,” Ojulari stated, noting that the outlet behind the story has a history of publishing unverified content.

On the possibility of legal action, Ojulari said he is consulting with his legal team. “We’re reviewing our options. Nigeria has laws, and you can’t hide behind free speech to spread falsehoods without consequences,” he added.

The allegations, first reported by SaharaReporters, have sparked controversy, but Ojulari remains focused on his role, emphasizing that such claims are distractions from NNPCL’s ongoing reforms.