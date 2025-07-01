NNPC Ltd Reports ₦6 Trillion Revenue In May As Oil Output, Pipeline Projects Advance

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has posted a revenue of ₦6.008 trillion for May 2025, up slightly from ₦5.972 trillion in April, reflecting improved performance in crude oil and condensate production.

In its latest Monthly Report Summary, the national energy firm disclosed a 14% increase in profit after tax, which rose to ₦1.054 trillion in May compared to ₦926 billion the previous month.

The company recorded a steady rise in production, with crude oil and condensate output averaging 1.63 million barrels per day (mbpd), up from 1.61mbpd in April. Peak production for the month hit 1.72mbpd. While crude volumes held steady at 1.35mbpd, condensate output climbed to 0.28mbpd from 0.26mbpd.

Natural gas production inched up to 7.352 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd), compared to April’s 7.354bscfd. However, gas sales slightly declined to 4.185bscfd from 4.240bscfd.

On the trading front, crude oil and condensate sales witnessed notable growth, reaching 24.77 million barrels in May—up from 22.16 million barrels in April—marking the highest monthly sales since February.

Despite the positive upstream metrics, NNPC’s downstream operations showed strain. Fuel availability at NNPC Retail outlets dropped to 62% in May, down from 70% the previous month. Analysts attribute this to potential distribution or supply chain challenges amid the ongoing market-based pricing regime.

Strategic projects also saw continued progress. The OB3 gas pipeline project hit 96% completion, while the flagship Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline reached 81%. Upstream pipeline availability remained resilient at 98%.

In a bid to reinforce its infrastructure, NNPC carried out turnaround maintenance across critical assets, including the Trans Escravos Pipeline and flow stations at OML 40 and OML 17.

The company also highlighted its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. In May, the NNPC Foundation completed over 6,000 cataract surgeries nationwide, distributed startup kits to 531 NYSC members, and supplied advanced medical equipment to hospitals in Kano and Anambra states.

These developments underscore NNPC’s ongoing evolution into a commercially oriented, transparent national energy firm focused on delivering long-term value.