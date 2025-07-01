FG Launches 250-Unit Residential Project In Calabar Under Renewed Hope Initiative

In a renewed effort to close Nigeria’s housing gap, the Federal Government has unveiled plans to develop 250 residential units in Calabar, the Cross River State capital. This development forms part of the national Renewed Hope Housing Scheme, an ambitious initiative designed to provide affordable, scalable housing for Nigerians.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Ahmed Dangiwa, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V. The minister stated that the project will be implemented in two phases of 125 units each, comprising one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom configurations. Each unit is designed with modular expandability, allowing future growth in alignment with occupants’ financial capacity and evolving family needs.

The scheme, a central part of the Federal Government’s broader plan to reduce the national housing shortfall, will also generate economic opportunities in the region. According to Dr. Francis Ekpenyong, the Head of the Renewed Hope Housing Programme, the project has been contracted to eight companies: four tasked with construction and the remaining four responsible for infrastructure like roads, power supply, and potable water systems.

Expected to be completed within six months, the housing initiative is projected to create at least 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for Cross River residents, thereby boosting local economic activity.

Commending the government’s choice of Calabar for the scheme, the Obong of Calabar called for a timely and quality execution of the project. He further urged both the contractors and government officials to involve the local community in the process to ensure transparency and inclusiveness.

In a show of support, the Obong donated 25 hectares of land for the development, illustrating how traditional institutions can play a collaborative role in national development. Dr. Ekpenyong praised the gesture, highlighting that partnerships between government agencies and traditional rulers are vital for successful project implementation.

The Renewed Hope Housing Scheme is already underway in 12 other states, and the Calabar project is expected to serve as a benchmark for future developments across the country. With Nigeria’s housing deficit estimated at over 17 million units, this initiative represents a critical step toward sustainable urban development.

If effectively implemented and well-managed, the project in Calabar could significantly enhance housing access, elevate living standards, and spur broader economic benefits.