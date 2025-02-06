Nigeria Customs Service Enforces 4% Charge On Free On-Board Import Value

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) enforces a 4% charge on the Free On-Board (FOB) value of imports, in line with the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.

NCS spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada confirms this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, stating that the charge aligns with legal provisions and aims to improve customs operations.

Implementation and Purpose of the Charge

Maiwada explains that the 4% FOB charge derives from Section 18(1) of the NCSA 2023 and applies to the cost of imported goods, including transportation expenses up to the port of loading.

“The implementation of this charge remains crucial for the effective operation of the service. It enhances revenue generation and streamlines customs procedures,” he states.

Clarification on Additional Fees

Maiwada addresses concerns regarding the 1% Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) fee, emphasizing its regulatory purpose.

“The NCS acknowledges the concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the continued collection of the 1% CISS fee. This charge remains in place to support Nigeria’s Destination Inspection Scheme alongside the 4% FOB charge,” he explains.

He assures stakeholders that discussions with the Federal Ministry of Finance continue to address their concerns.

“As a responsive agency, the NCS actively engages with the Federal Ministry of Finance to ensure that all issues raised by stakeholders receive thorough review,” he adds.

Stakeholder Engagement and Compliance

Maiwada urges all industry players to comply with the directive, stressing that the decision follows extensive consultations with importers, regulatory bodies, and other key stakeholders.

“This initiative reflects a balanced approach, shaped by broad discussions with industry experts to enhance customs operations while maintaining regulatory compliance,” he notes.

He acknowledges the significant role of stakeholders in shaping the NCSA 2023 and emphasizes their contributions to strengthening transparency, efficiency, and innovation in customs operations.

Under the leadership of Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi, the NCS remains committed to fair trade practices, revenue management, and policies that support Nigeria’s economic growth.