NNPC Confiscates 63 Illegal Refineries in One Week

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), in a documentary, has reported significant progress in its fight against oil theft, with the discovery and dismantling of 63 illegal refineries in the past week.

According to the company, a combined effort involving various stakeholders, including Tantita Security Services, four; Shell Petroleum Development Company, 11; Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, 26; Maton Engineering Company, 20; NNPC 18 Operating Ltd, one; NNPC Command and Control Centre, 51; and government security agencies, 64, resulted in the detection of 177 oil theft incidents between August 3 and 9.

It noted that during the week under review, 19 illegal pipeline connections were recovered, while some underwent repairs across several locations in Bayelsa and River States. Also, 19 illegal pipeline connections were recovered and repaired across Bayelsa and Rivers states.

The NNPC stated that 63 illegal refineries were discovered and confiscated in Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Imo and Delta States. It added that a vandalised barricaded oil wellhead was discovered in Bayelsa State. Stolen crude was also discovered in oil reservoirs in Rivers State.

According to the state-owned firm, 17 vehicular arrests were made in communities in Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States. It mentioned that 15 wooden boats conveying stolen crude were confiscated in Rivers and Bayelsa States.

The energy company disclosed that 51 of those incidents took place in the deep blue water, 21 in the western region, 29 in the central region, and 76 in the eastern region.

The NNPC stated that no fewer than 16 suspects had been arrested in connection with the incidents in the past week.

Crude oil theft has remained a major challenge in the upstream sector, inhibiting the country’s ability to ramp up production.

Not long ago, Tony Elumelu, billionaire businessman, accused the Nigerian government and security agencies of failing to identify those responsible for the rampant oil theft plaguing the country, especially when they make use of vessels that move through the territorial waters.

He said the menace contributed to the divestment of international oil companies in Nigeria. He linked the ongoing theft to the divestment of international oil companies from Nigeria, after criminal gangs began stealing crude from his pipelines.

Elumelu, who has firsthand experience with the issue, while speaking to the Financial Times, revealed that his oil fields are losing a staggering 18% of production to oil thieves.

He explained, “42,000 barrels of crude are pumped out daily. Theft still takes away about 18 per cent of production.

“This is oil theft; we are not talking about stealing a bottle of Coke that you can put in your pocket. The government should know; they should tell us.

“Look at America, Donald Trump was shot at and quickly they knew the background of who shot him. Our security agencies should tell us who is stealing our oil. You bring vessels to our territorial waters and we don’t know?”

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University