NMDPRA to issue import permits to bridge 165,000MT LPG supply gap

Key points

NMDPRA projects a 165,000-metric-tonne LPG supply gap in Q3 2026

Regulator to issue and monitor import permits to address shortfall

LPG supply sufficiency improves from 11 days to 22 days

Anoh Gas expected to begin supplying 50 metric tonnes daily from July

NMDPRA targets lower cooking gas prices through increased supply and market enforcement

Main story

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it will issue and closely monitor import permits to bridge a projected 165,000-metric-tonne Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply gap in the third quarter of 2026.

The Authority Chief Executive, Rabiu Umar, disclosed this during an emergency stakeholders’ meeting on rising LPG prices convened by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, in Abuja. Umar described imports as the immediate solution to the anticipated shortfall, adding that the measure forms part of broader efforts to increase cooking gas supply and stabilise prices across the country. According to him, engagements with terminal operators, domestic producers and other stakeholders have improved LPG supply sufficiency from 11 days to 22 days.

The regulator said it would also work to redirect some LPG volumes currently being exported into the domestic market while strengthening oversight of marketers accused of profiteering. Umar disclosed that Anoh Gas is expected to commence supply of about 50 metric tonnes of LPG daily from July 2026, while additional locally produced volumes would be channelled to domestic consumers. He added that NMDPRA would audit off-takers lifting LPG from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd.) to improve distribution efficiency and pricing.

The authority also plans to intensify monitoring and enforcement across the LPG value chain, expand storage and distribution infrastructure, accelerate domestic gas processing projects and support investments through the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF). Speaking at the meeting, Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retail Infrastructure, Ogbugo Ukoha, attributed recent increases in LPG prices to inadequate domestic supply, low import volumes, distribution constraints and profiteering.

He said average daily LPG supply rose to 5,040 metric tonnes as of June 19 from 4,262 metric tonnes in May following the arrival of four import cargoes totalling about 16,000 metric tonnes.

Ukoha expressed confidence that ongoing interventions would further increase supply and support a decline in LPG prices from July.

The issues

Rising cooking gas prices across Nigeria

Shortfall in domestic LPG supply

Continued export of locally produced LPG

Profiteering and inefficiencies in distribution

Need for increased storage, processing and distribution infrastructure

What’s being said

“The projected third quarter supply gap is 165,000 MT. NMDPRA will issue import permits/follow up issued permits on performance.” — Rabiu Umar, Authority Chief Executive of NMDPRA, outlining plans to address the expected LPG shortfall.

“There will be injection of LPG export volume into the domestic market.” — Umar, on efforts to redirect locally produced LPG to Nigerian consumers.

Bottom line

NMDPRA is relying on a combination of imports, increased domestic production, tighter market oversight and infrastructure expansion to close a projected 165,000-metric-tonne LPG supply gap and reduce cooking gas prices in the coming months.