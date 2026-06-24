SEC orders halt to unauthorised Dangote Refinery share promotions

Key points

SEC says no IPO or public share offer application has been filed by Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE

Capital market operators ordered to stop promoting the alleged investment offer immediately

Promotional materials must be removed from websites and social media within 24 hours

Operators directed to refund funds already collected from investors

SEC warns of sanctions for violations of capital market regulations

Main story

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has directed capital market operators to immediately stop promoting and soliciting investments linked to a purported public offering by Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE.

The commission issued the directive after advertisements, flyers, digital banners and online messages circulated across social media and investment platforms inviting members of the public to subscribe to shares in the refinery. According to SEC, some registered capital market operators have been soliciting advance subscriptions for a securities offer that has neither been filed with nor approved by the regulator. The commission stated that no application for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) or public share offer by Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE has been submitted for approval.

SEC warned that the ongoing promotional activities could mislead investors, distort market expectations and undermine confidence in the capital market. The regulator consequently ordered stockbrokers, digital investment platforms and other market operators to immediately stop publishing or distributing materials related to the alleged offer. Operators were also directed to remove all unauthorised promotional content from websites, social media platforms and messaging channels within 24 hours.

In addition, SEC instructed operators to stop collecting deposits, commitments, account openings or expressions of interest linked to the purported offer and refund all funds already collected within the same period. The commission warned that non-compliance would attract sanctions under the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2025, and other applicable regulations.

SEC further advised investors to rely only on official regulatory announcements and verify the status of securities offerings through approved channels before making investment decisions.

The issues

Investor protection from unauthorised investment solicitations

Regulation of pre-IPO marketing activities

Risks of market manipulation and misinformation

Compliance obligations for capital market operators

Maintaining transparency and confidence in the capital market

What’s being said

“No application for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) or public share offer by Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE had been submitted for approval.”— Securities and Exchange Commission, clarifying that the refinery has not filed any public share offer for regulatory approval.

“The ongoing pre-marketing activities could mislead investors, distort market expectations, create information asymmetry and undermine the integrity of the capital market.”— SEC, explaining the risks posed by the ongoing promotions.

“The distribution of unapproved prospectuses, alongside invitations for investors to open accounts, pre-fund investments or secure guaranteed allocations, amounted to market manipulation and a breach of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2025.”— SEC, describing the alleged violations associated with the investment promotions.

Bottom line

SEC has moved to stop the promotion of an alleged Dangote Refinery share offer that has not received regulatory approval, while directing operators to withdraw promotional materials, refund investors and comply with capital market rules aimed at protecting investors and preserving market integrity.