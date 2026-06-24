Lagos funds 90 research projects, deploys 3,000km fibre network to drive innovation

Key points

Lagos says it is funding about 90 research and development projects across four universities

State has deployed more than 3,000 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure since 2019

Government seeks stronger collaboration to boost women’s participation in STEM

Stakeholders say gender gaps in technology and engineering remain significant

WITESA 5.0 focuses on expanding women’s leadership in innovation

Main story

The Lagos State Government says it is currently funding about 90 research and development (R&D) projects and has deployed more than 3,000 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure as part of efforts to strengthen innovation and digital transformation.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Tuesday at the Women in Technology and Engineering Summit and Awards (WITESA 5.0) in Lagos. Represented by the Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake, the governor said Lagos had maintained its position as Nigeria’s largest public-sector investor in innovation through sustained support for research, digital governance and broadband expansion. According to him, the state is funding approximately 90 research initiatives across four major universities, targeting solutions to real-world development challenges.

Sanwo-Olu said investments in broadband infrastructure and smart-city systems were designed to improve connectivity, enhance economic growth and strengthen Lagos’ competitiveness. He also highlighted the need to address persistent gender disparities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), describing women’s inclusion as both an economic and competitiveness imperative. The governor called for deeper collaboration among government, academia and industry to create more opportunities for women in the digital economy.

Speaking at the event, Convener of WITESA 5.0, Motunrayo Opayinka, said the summit was created to amplify the voices and contributions of women in STEM fields. She noted that innovation delivers greater impact when women occupy leadership, entrepreneurial and decision-making positions.

Co-convener David Ogebe said women remained underrepresented in engineering and technology globally despite years of advocacy, stressing the need for stronger mentorship and support systems to accelerate inclusion.

The issues

Persistent gender imbalance in STEM fields

Need for increased investment in research and innovation

Expanding broadband infrastructure to support digital growth

Building stronger links between academia, industry and government

Increasing women’s participation in Africa’s technology ecosystem

What’s being said

“More than 3,000 kilometres of fibre-optic cable were laid between 2019 and 2025, expanding connectivity and supporting economic growth.” — Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Innovation, Science and Technology Commissioner Olatunbosun Alake.

“This is not merely a gender issue; it is an economic and competitiveness issue. Africa cannot afford to leave half of its talent pool behind.” — Sanwo-Olu, urging greater participation of women in science and technology.

Bottom line

Lagos is pairing investment in research and digital infrastructure with calls for greater inclusion of women in STEM, arguing that innovation-driven growth will depend on both technological capacity and broader participation in the digital economy.