NMDPRA steps up fuel market surveillance in Sokoto, Kebbi

Key points

NMDPRA says petrol prices remain market-driven under Nigeria’s deregulated downstream sector.

The authority has intensified surveillance and engagement with marketers in Sokoto and Kebbi to discourage sharp practices.

It attributes higher fuel prices in the North-West largely to transportation and logistics challenges.

Consumers have been urged to report under-dispensing and substandard petroleum products for immediate investigation.

Main story

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has intensified oversight of petroleum marketing operations in Sokoto and Kebbi states as part of efforts to improve market discipline and protect consumers in Nigeria’s deregulated fuel market.

The regulator said it has strengthened engagements with marketers while expanding inspections and monitoring activities aimed at curbing under-dispensing, arbitrary pricing and other practices that undermine consumer confidence.

According to the authority, the deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector means there is no government-approved uniform pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), with retail prices determined by prevailing market conditions such as supply costs, transportation expenses and other commercial factors.

NMDPRA said fuel prices in Sokoto and surrounding areas remain relatively competitive when compared with several parts of the country, even though distribution costs continue to put upward pressure on prices in the North-West.

The agency explained that the region’s distance from coastal fuel depots, coupled with transportation delays and road conditions, significantly increases the cost of moving petroleum products inland, affecting the final pump price paid by consumers.

To improve market transparency, the authority said it regularly meets with marketers, carries out routine inspections and uses calibrated measuring equipment to verify that filling stations dispense the correct quantity and maintain product quality.

It also disclosed that it is working with state ministries and other stakeholders to strengthen regulatory compliance, enhance consumer protection and promote greater stability in the downstream petroleum sector.

The issues

Since Nigeria fully deregulated the petrol market, pump prices have been determined by market forces rather than government price controls. While deregulation is expected to improve supply and encourage investment, consumers remain concerned about rising prices, product quality and unfair practices. Effective regulation is therefore critical to ensuring competition while protecting consumers.

What’s being said

“If consumers discover any station dispensing below the approved quantity or suspect poor product quality, they should immediately alert us. We have the equipment, the personnel and the mandate to respond promptly.” — Ali Ajimi, NMDPRA Coordinator for Sokoto and Kebbi

What’s next

NMDPRA says it will sustain inspections, stakeholder engagements and enforcement activities while encouraging consumers to report any cases of under-dispensing or substandard fuel for immediate investigation.

Bottom line

As fuel prices remain market-driven under deregulation, NMDPRA is seeking to reinforce consumer confidence through stronger oversight, continuous engagement with marketers and stricter enforcement against sharp practices.