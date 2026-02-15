NLNG Clinches 20th Oil And Gas Nigeria Industry Games Title

NLNG emerged as the overall champion of the 20th Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG) after a week of intense competition in Abuja. The tournament, which concluded on Saturday, February 14, 2026, saw Team NLNG push past the defending champions, NNPCL, to secure the top spot on the medal table. This year’s event was particularly significant as it marked 40 years of the biennial games, which aim to foster unity and healthy competition among workers in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Team NLNG finished the games with an impressive total of 52 medals, including 20 gold, 16 silver, and 16 bronze. While NNPCL put up a strong fight with 49 medals, they ultimately finished in second place. The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) took third place with 18 medals, while TotalEnergies rounded out the top four. Other major participants in the week-long event included industry giants such as Shell, Chevron, and ExxonMobil.

Deputy Managing Director of NLNG, Olakunle Osobu, praised the athletes for showing discipline and teamwork throughout the tournament. He noted that the victory reflects a company culture that values excellence beyond business operations, proving that the winning spirit of NLNG extends to the sports field.

According to Osobu, the performance highlights the company’s commitment to employee wellness and the importance of building strong relationships across the industry.

Organizers described the 20th edition of NOGIG as a successful celebration of corporate partnership and physical fitness. Beyond the medals, the games serve as a platform for professionals in the oil and gas industry to connect outside of a traditional work environment.

As the closing ceremony wrapped up with celebrations from the new champions, NLNG solidified its reputation as a leader in both national energy and corporate sportsmanship.