Stanbic IBTC Bank Strengthens Industry Collaboration With Housing Finance Expertise At The 2026 Wemabod Real Estate Summit

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has successfully concluded its strategic participation at the 2026 Wemabod Real Estate Outlook Conference, which attracted over 1,800 participants to explore the theme ‘Unlocking land and infrastructure for inclusive housing’. The conference served as a vital platform for policy dialogue, partnership development and generation of actionable insights aimed at reshaping Nigeria’s real estate landscape.

Industry leaders and key stakeholders engaged in robust discussions pertaining to innovative strategies for affordable housing delivery; advancing infrastructure development; and promotion of sustainable economic growth. Noteworthy sessions included in-depth discussions on land acquisition processes, regulatory challenges, and financing frameworks essential to housing initiatives.

Speaking during a fireside chat, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to advancing inclusive housing solutions. He stated, “Sustainable growth is impossible without inclusive assets, and inclusive housing cannot be achieved without purposefully unlocking land and aligning infrastructure from the outset. At Stanbic IBTC, we are committed to supporting frameworks that bring policy, capital, and execution together to deliver housing solutions that create dignity, opportunity, and long-term value for Nigerians.”

Tola Akinhanmi, Head of Real Estate Finance, Stanbic IBTC Capital, emphasised the importance of collaboration among institutions to deliver scalable housing solutions. “Inclusive housing cannot be achieved by any single stakeholder. It requires intentional cooperation among the government, regional development institutions, the private sector, financiers, professionals, and communities. Effectively unlocking land and strategically deploying infrastructure are essential for creating viable and scalable housing projects that align with regional economic priorities.”

Bashir Oladunni, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Wemabod Limited, in his opening remarks, highlighted a significant shift needed in housing development strategies. For inclusive housing to flourish, he noted that there must be a migration from overcrowded urban centers to meticulously planned regional corridors. These corridors, facilitated by robust transportation links and coordinated land-use planning, should act as catalysts for economic activity.

The Wemabod conference undoubtedly set the stage for transformative change in Nigeria’s real estate sector; encouraging a shift towards a more equitable and sustainable approach to housing and urban development.





Stanbic IBTC is determined to be on the forefront of advancing Nigeria’s housing agenda and inclusive economic development through impactful partnerships. As Nigeria’s cities evolve, the Group focuses on empowering stakeholders, enhancing collaboration, and supporting solutions that provide accessible housing for a broader population.