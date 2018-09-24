NLC Wields Strike as Bargaining Chip on New Minimum Wage Negotiation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is not ruling out strike to reopen stalled negotiations on its demand for better wages, NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, told The Guardian in an exclusive interview yesterday.

“If it becomes necessary to declare a strike action over the minimum wage imbroglio, we would do that.

But it will be communicated appropriately to the rank and file after the meeting of the organised labour,” he said.

The declaration came as the labour movement and its civil society allies meet in Lagos today to decide the next line of action on the suspension of negotiations by government.

Wabba accused the Federal Government of employing delay tactics on the implementation of a new minimum wage for the country.

According to him, the committees that worked on the figure had reached agreement on average, and main and medium figures for debate, before Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige suddenly adjourned the meeting.

The labour movement and its allies have not received any communication from the government and are yet to see any concrete action taken to reconvene the meeting, he said.

He noted that the three committees: the one working on the proposed law that would replace the 2011 Act, the one working on the main report, and the one working on the figure, have all concluded their reports.

“Both Conventions 98 and 131 that relate directly to the issue of minimum wage have not been violated by labour in the negotiation processes.