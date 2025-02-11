NIN Now Mandatory For Access To Social Services In Nigeria – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, announces that the National Identification Number (NIN) is now a mandatory requirement for Nigerians to access all social services and government palliatives.

Akume makes this known while inaugurating an Inter-Ministerial Retreat on the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

Represented by Professor Babatunde Bolaji, Akume emphasizes that providing a digital identity for all Nigerians remains a key priority for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Nigeria Digital ID4D Project

As Chairman of the Project Ecosystem Steering Committee (PESC) for the Nigeria Digital ID4D Project, Akume reaffirms his commitment to supporting the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in strengthening the country’s national identity system through ongoing reforms.

He urges all government agencies to collaborate with the NIMC in establishing a comprehensive and inclusive national identity framework.

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Tanko Sununu, commends the leadership of NIMC and the ID4D team for their efforts. He confirms that his ministry is working closely with NIMC to ensure NIN serves as a prerequisite for accessing social services and palliatives, particularly for vulnerable groups.

The Director-General of NIMC, Engr. (Dr.) Abisoye Coker-Odusote, represented by Technical Assistant on Policy and Partnerships, Ayobami Abiola, expresses appreciation to the SGF and the Minister for their continued support.

She highlights the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving the national identity agenda.

“The enthusiasm and teamwork displayed at this retreat are encouraging. Our discussions today not only showcase our achievements but also pave the way for innovative solutions to challenges ahead,” she states.

“With sustained inter-agency collaboration and support from all stakeholders, we are confident in strengthening Nigeria’s national identity system to ensure that every citizen and legal resident has a verifiable digital identity,” she adds.

Nigeria continues to expand its national database through NIN registration. Despite past challenges, including funding constraints, international partnerships such as the World Bank’s Identity for Development (ID4D) project accelerate the process.

As of October last year, NIMC reports that 115 million Nigerians and legal residents have received their NINs, with ongoing efforts to increase coverage nationwide.