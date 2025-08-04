NiMet Forecasts Heavy Rainfall, Flood Risk In Several States

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast widespread thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall across the country from Monday to Wednesday, warning of a high risk of flash flooding in several states.

In its three-day weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, NiMet projected morning thunderstorms and moderate rains on Monday over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states. More intense rainfall is expected across the northern region later in the day.

The agency warned that flood is highly likely in parts of Adamawa, Taraba and Bauchi states during the forecast period.

For the North Central region, light morning showers are anticipated in Benue, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states. Intermittent rain is also forecast for Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, Niger, Benue and the FCT in the afternoon and evening hours.

In the South, cloudy skies with light rains are expected on Monday morning in parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa. Rainfall is expected to persist across the region into the evening, with possible flooding in Oyo, Ogun, Edo and Delta states.

On Tuesday, thunderstorms and moderate rains are forecast in the morning over Taraba, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna and Zamfara states, with widespread rainfall likely across the rest of the North later in the day.

The central region is expected to see intermittent light rain in parts of FCT, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau and Benue.

Southern states such as Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom will also experience intermittent rainfall. Flash floods are likely in parts of Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

For Wednesday, NiMet predicts morning thunderstorms in Taraba and Kaduna, with isolated storms later over Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano and Adamawa.

Light rains are expected in the FCT, Niger and Nasarawa in the morning, extending to Kwara, Kogi, Plateau and Benue states later in the day.

Southern states will continue to experience cloudy skies and light rains throughout the day, with Bayelsa flagged as a high-risk area for flooding.

NiMet advised the public to avoid driving during heavy downpours and called on states at risk of flooding to activate emergency response plans. It also urged residents to secure loose objects, wear warm clothing during cold nights and disconnect electrical appliances during storms.

Airline operators were also advised to obtain location-specific weather information from NiMet for flight planning.