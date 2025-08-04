Interswitch Showcases Hospitality-Focused Payment Innovations At Hotel Managers Conference.

Interswitch, Leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper, has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming the continent’s hospitality sector through technology during its participation as an exhibitor at the Hotel Managers Conference Africa (HMC) 2025, held on June 28–29 at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

The two-day conference brought together stakeholders across the hospitality industry to explore new pathways for sustainable growth through technology, strategic partnerships, and global best practices. Interswitch’s participation spotlighted its comprehensive portfolio of payment solutions tailored to the evolving needs of hospitality businesses.

The company showcased its Interswitch Smart POS, a high-speed, multifunctional terminal with innovative features relevant in the hospitality sector. In addition to Verve Cards, it boasts of international card acceptance from Visa; Mastercard; American Express; China UnionPay; Discover; Diners Club and Japan Credit Bureau. It also offers USD settlement for foreign transactions, allowing hotels to cater to international guests with ease. Additionally, the Smart POS includes a card-not-present feature, enabling secure remote payments for use cases such as pre-arrival deposits and incidental charges.

Also featured was the Interswitch Payment Gateway, which enables hotels to accept online bookings securely and process payments from major international card schemes such as American Express, Mastercard, and Visa cards. The gateway is designed for effortless integration with existing systems and provides USD settlement capabilities for international transactions, helping hospitality operators serve a broader customer base without complexity.

Interswitch also demonstrated its trusted bulk disbursement platform that simplifies payments to vendors, staff, and service providers, ensuring timely and efficient transactions with minimal manual input.

The Interswitch booth attracted significant interest from key decision-makers and hospitality business owners, many of whom expressed interest in adopting the company’s integrated solutions to streamline their operational efficiency and elevate guest experience. Commenting on the engagement, Osasere Atohengbe, Vice President, Sales and Account Management, Interswitch, stated:

“Our participation at HMC 2025 reinforces our mission to be a technology partner for hospitality businesses. We’re not just providing tools, we’re enabling transformation, and it was rewarding to connect directly with operators who are ready to take the next leap.”

With thousands of businesses across sectors relying on Interswitch’s trusted infrastructure, including industry leaders like Eko Hotels, Marriot Hotel, and The George Hotel, the company continues to lead innovation in digital payment solutions tailored for African markets.

Its engagement at Hotel Managers Conference 2025 represents another key step in strengthening ties with the hospitality sector, while advancing its broader mission of inclusive growth through strategic partnerships and merchant-focused solutions.