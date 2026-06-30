Tinubu approves 27 road projects worth N3.9tn across 15 states

Key points

President Bola Tinubu has approved 27 road projects worth over N3.9 trillion across 15 states.

The projects were approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting in Abuja.

The largest approval is the N1.8 trillion 409-kilometre dual carriageway project in Niger State under the tax credit scheme.

FEC also approved the concession of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for operation and maintenance.

The Federal Government announced the completion of the first 118-kilometre section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has approved 27 major road projects valued at more than N3.9 trillion across 15 states as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen road infrastructure and improve connectivity nationwide.

The approvals were granted during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the projects cut across Adamawa, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba and Yobe states.

Umahi disclosed that the council approved the re-award of the 409-kilometre dual carriageway project in Niger State under the tax credit scheme to businessman Aliko Dangote at a cost of N1.8 trillion, making it the largest project approved.

Other key approvals include N276 billion for the dualisation of the Ilorin–Ogbomoso Road, N265 billion for the reconstruction of the Iseyin–Eruwa–Agbesi Road linking Oyo and Kwara states, N217 billion for the dualisation of the old alignment from Ijaye through the Federal Government College to Ilorin Road with a spur to Akinmorin, and N116 billion for the Abakaliki–Afikpo Road in Ebonyi State.

The council also approved N110 billion for the Ogbomoso–Oko–Illupu Road linking Oyo and Osun states, N104 billion for the rehabilitation of Sections One and Two of the Ilorin–Omorin–Ebe–Kabba–Obajana Road in Kwara and Kogi states, N98 billion for the construction of the Idi-Araba–Ayede–Olodo Road in Oyo State, and N92 billion for the rehabilitation of the Baban-Lamba–Sharan Phase Two Road in Plateau State.

Additional projects include the reconstruction of the Enugu–Abakaliki Road with a flyover, the Adikpo–Ajayi–Tese–Akpa–Otukpo Road linking Benue and Cross River states, the Jimeta–Mayo Belwa Road in Adamawa, and several rehabilitation and bridge construction projects across the approved states.

The council equally approved the full business case for the operation and maintenance concession of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and directed the immediate reconstruction of failed sections along the Ibadan axis using concrete pavement.

Umahi further announced that the first 118-kilometre section of the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Highway, valued at N137 billion, has been completed.

The Issues

Nigeria’s road infrastructure deficit has continued to constrain economic activities, increase transportation costs and slow the movement of goods and people across the country.

The approval of the projects is expected to improve regional connectivity, facilitate trade, enhance road safety and stimulate economic development. However, stakeholders are expected to monitor funding, timely execution, project quality and maintenance to ensure value for public expenditure.

The use of the tax credit scheme and concession arrangements also reflects the government’s increasing reliance on public-private partnerships to bridge infrastructure financing gaps.

What’s Being Said

Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the approvals demonstrate the Federal Government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development across the country.

“The council approved the re-award of the 409-kilometre dual carriageway project in Niger State under the tax credit scheme to Aliko Dangote for N1.8 trillion.”

He also announced that the Federal Executive Council approved the operation and maintenance concession of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and confirmed the completion of the first 118 kilometres of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway.

What’s Next

The Federal Ministry of Works is expected to commence procurement and mobilisation for the newly approved projects while contractors begin execution in the various states.

The government will also move ahead with the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway concession and continue construction on the remaining sections of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway alongside other strategic road corridors approved by the council.

Bottom Line

The approval of over N3.9 trillion worth of road projects represents one of the Federal Government’s largest infrastructure investments in recent years, signalling a renewed push to modernise Nigeria’s road network, improve connectivity and support long-term economic growth.