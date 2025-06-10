NIMC Registers 59,786 Inmates For National Identification Numbers

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has successfully enrolled 59,786 inmates in correctional facilities across Nigeria, issuing them National Identification Numbers (NINs) as part of its ongoing push for inclusive identity management.

This milestone was achieved in collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), reflecting the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that all Nigerians—including those in custodial settings—are integrated into the national identity system.

The initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises the comprehensive enrolment of citizens and legal residents to strengthen national planning, security, and service delivery.

According to the Director-General and CEO of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, approximately 74% of inmates nationwide have been successfully registered, with efforts ongoing to capture the remaining population.

“The commission remains committed to working with strategic partners to ensure that every Nigerian and legal resident is captured in the National Identity System, regardless of their circumstances,” Coker-Odusote said in a statement on Monday.

Building on this progress, NIMC also announced plans to roll out ward-level enrolment across the country. This grassroots initiative aims to bring identity services closer to communities, enhance accessibility, and accelerate enrolment rates.

NIMC extended its appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Comptroller-General of NCoS, Nwakuche Ndidi, and the entire correctional service team for their support in facilitating the inmate registration process.

As of May 2025, the commission has enrolled over 120 million Nigerians into its NIN database, and it is targeting 95% population coverage by the end of the year.

This progress has been supported by infrastructure upgrades, including the deployment of over 1,000 biometric registration devices across all 774 local government areas and the introduction of anti-corruption reforms. These reforms, alongside the engagement of private sector agents known as Frontier Partners, have helped reduce corruption in the enrolment process by approximately 40% and expanded access in underserved regions.