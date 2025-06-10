Mark Zuckerberg Launches Elite “Superintelligence” AI Initiative At Meta

In a bold strategic pivot, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is personally spearheading recruitment for an ambitious new artificial intelligence unit aimed at reaching artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Frustrated by perceived limitations in the company’s existing AI systems, Zuckerberg is assembling a tight-knit team of about 50 top-tier AI researchers and engineers. According to sources familiar with the plan, Zuckerberg has been conducting recruitment interviews at his residences in Lake Tahoe and Palo Alto, including searching to appoint a new head of AI research.

The team is internally dubbed the “superintelligence” unit, and Zuckerberg envisions Meta taking a leadership role in AGI—machines capable of matching or outperforming humans across a broad spectrum of mental tasks. Beyond enhancing social media platforms, he sees potential integration of these breakthroughs across Meta’s AI-driven products, including its chatbot and AI-enabled Ray-Ban smart glasses.

This initiative is linked with Meta’s planned multi-billion-dollar investment in Scale AI led by its founder Alexandr Wang, who is expected to join the new AGI team following the acquisition.

Bloomberg estimates the funding tied to this move is part of a broader $10 billion-plus investment strategy. Zhang’s teams reportedly spent up to $65 billion on AI projects, while recent missteps with Llama 4 and delays to the flagship “Behemoth” model have intensified the CEO’s urgency.

Insiders reveal Zuckerberg views this hands-on recruitment as central to bolstering Meta’s AI capabilities. Employees said he’s reshaping workspaces at Menlo Park so newer team members sit closer to him, signaling the importance and confidentiality of this “superintelligence” project.,

A Reuters report confirms Bloomberg’s coverage, noting that the recruitment push aligns with Zuckerberg’s broader investment in Scale AI and his personal frustration over recent model performance.

What this means for Meta’s AI future