NIMASA Seals Two Lagos Terminals Over ISPS Code Breach

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has shut down ShellPlux and TMDK Terminals in the Ijegun-Egba axis of Lagos for violating the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, the global standard for maritime security.

In a statement on Thursday, NIMASA’s Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said the closures followed persistent non-compliance by both terminals despite multiple warnings. The agency invoked Section 79(f) of the ISPS Code Implementation Regulations (2014), which mandates the shutdown of any facility that fails to comply for more than three months.

The ISPS Code, adopted under the SOLAS Convention by the International Maritime Organisation, is designed to secure maritime facilities handling international trade against security risks.

NIMASA Director-General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, defended the enforcement action as a necessary step to protect Nigeria’s maritime domain and maintain global confidence in its ports.

“In wielding the big stick, we acted only as a last resort. At a time when we are working with the United States Coast Guard to remove conditions of entry on vessels from Nigeria, we cannot afford lapses that put our progress at risk,” Mobereola said.

He assured stakeholders that the terminals will be reopened once they meet all compliance requirements, stressing that security and trade facilitation must go hand in hand.

“The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, is committed to ensuring sustainable trade in a safe and secure environment,” Mobereola added.