NAF Denies Viral Recruitment Advert, Warns Nigerians Against Fraudsters

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed a viral message claiming it has commenced recruitment for the 2025/2026 Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) and Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC), describing the advert as fake and misleading.

In a statement on Thursday, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, urged Nigerians to ignore the circulating messages, stressing that no recruitment exercise is currently ongoing.

“The attention of the Nigerian Air Force has been drawn to fraudulent messages circulating online, falsely claiming that the NAF has commenced recruitment for the 2025/2026 BMTC and DSSC. The Nigerian Air Force wishes to state that no such recruitment exercise is currently ongoing. The public is therefore advised to disregard these messages in their entirety,” the statement read.

Ejodame reiterated that the NAF recruitment process is free, transparent, and strictly merit-based, warning that the Force does not charge applicants or work with intermediaries. He emphasized that any legitimate recruitment would be officially announced through national newspapers, the NAF website, and verified social media platforms.

“We urge members of the public to be vigilant and avoid falling victim to online scams by verifying recruitment information through official NAF channels,” Ejodame added.