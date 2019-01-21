Nigeria’s Internet Subscriber Figures Rises to 111.6 Million in 2018 – NCC

Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to more than 111.6 million in December 2018, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said.

The NCC made this known on Monday in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for December posted on its website.

The data showed that overall internet users increased to 111,632,516 in December 2018 from the 108,457,051 recorded in November 2018, showing an increase of 3,175,465 new subscribers.

According to the data, Airtel, MTN and Globacom gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, while 9mobile was the big loser.

The breakdown revealed that MTN gained the more with 2,221,153 new internet users in December 2018, increasing its subscription to 43,899,957 as against 41,678,804 in November 2018.

It further showed that Airtel was second, gaining 799,538 new users in the month under review, increasing its subscription to 29,757,791 in December 2018 as against 28,958,253 in November 2018.

It said that Globacom was the third gainer with 293,667 new internet users, increasing its subscription in December 2018 to 28,054,948 from 27,761,281 recorded in November 2018.

The NCC data showed that 9mobile the big loser lost 1, 388, 93 internet users in December 2018 with 9,919,820 as against 10,058,713 recorded in November.