Trump’s Absence at Davos, a Reflection of Global Reality – Analysts

United States President Donald Trump and top officials of his government will be absent at this year’s World Economic Forum due to the lingering government shutdown. However, the absence of the leader of the world’s largest economy won’t matter so much according to analysts, rather, it is an accurate reflection of global affairs over the last 12 months.

Thousands of business, political and cultural leaders are scheduled to return to the Swiss Alpine town of Davos on Monday. The annual forum is seen as an opportunity for international heads of state to come together to try and put the world to rights.

But, this year’s five-day event is without its main attraction of 2018, after Trump abruptly scrapped plans to join other world leaders at the forum due to the ongoing government shutdown.

“The U.S. does not need this quasi-public forum to communicate its thoughts, in fact I think it would be better if the current administration would communicate it’s every thought a little less often,” Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard, told CNBC via email.

“The bigger loser of the U.S. not attending in some official capacity is Davos, as Trump basically is telling them it is an expensive boondoggle that is nice to attend, but not necessary for the U.S. government. He is right,” Blitz said.