Nigeria’s Capital Import Leaps $910million to $1.79billion

Nigerian Capital Importation for the second quarter of 2017 soared from $910 million to $1.79 billion, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, revealed in its report.

Portfolio imports appreciated in the second quarter to $770 million in response to the launch of the investors’ and exporters’ fx window (NAFEX). Weekly data from FMDQ confirm the pick-up in turnover at the window.

Equities provided $610 million of the portfolio imports, money market instruments $100 million and bonds $60 million. Turnover on NAFEX has been led by dedicated Africa and frontier equity investors.

Predictably, Lagos State accounted for 97 percent of all capital imports in Q2. It hosts the NSE, the headquarters of DMBs and the principal manufacturing plants in Nigeria.

We expect that the Q3 report on capital importation will reflect similar trends: stable if uninspiring direct investment, a surge in portfolio investment (led by equities with some fixed-income support) and healthy other investment (driven by imports of loan capital).

The report draws on CBN data derived from software capturing banking transactions from all registered financial institutions in Nigeria.

Additionally, it draws on customs declarations for imports of physical capital.