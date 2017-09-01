Dollar Surges by 0.65% Against Rivals

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was 0.65 percent higher at 92.852, on Thursday,August 31.

The greenback briefly pared gains after Trump dismissed any diplomatic negotiations with Pyongyang, saying “talking is not the answer.”

With Tropical Storm Harvey shutting over a fifth of U.S. refineries, U.S. gasoline futures were up 4.4 percent at $1.8624 a gallon, having hit $1.9231, the highest since July 2015.

Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar crept ahead to 93.196 .DXY, up from a 2-1/2-year low of 91.621 touched on Tuesday and on course for its first monthly rise since February. [/FRX]

The dollar also bounced to 110.50 yen JPY=, off a 4-1/2-month low of 108.25.