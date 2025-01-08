Nigerian Women in Transport Elect New Leadership to Champion Gender Equality

The Women’s Wing of the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) in Nigeria has elected Comrade Funmi Fasan, Vice President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), as its new Chairperson.

The leadership transition marks a pivotal step towards advancing gender equality in the nation’s transport sector.

The election, held during the 7th Quadrennial Delegates Conference, unveiled a new team of executives to steer the wing’s affairs for the next four years.

Other key elected officials include Omolabake Adelakun as Vice Chairperson for Road Transport and Safiya Araya as Vice Chairperson for Air Transport. Amos Chidiebele will serve as Secretary, with Rukayat Shuaibu as Assistant Secretary, and Ayegba Sarah as Treasurer.

Additional roles were filled by Ogochukwu Ibegbunam as Financial Secretary, Modupe Odunmuyiwa as Auditor, and Onyeka Anthonia as Welfare Officer. Trustees Okezie Ijeoma and Uguru Fidelia Uwaoma will support the team alongside Public Relations Officers Oloyede Olaide and Popoola Temitope. Igbokwe Tochi assumes the role of Ex-officio.

The newly elected executives are committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of women transport workers across road, air, and maritime sectors. Under the ITF’s global framework, they aim to enhance working conditions and foster a more inclusive environment in Nigeria’s transport industry.

The event underscores the ITF’s dedication to empowering women leaders and addressing challenges faced by women in the transportation workforce.