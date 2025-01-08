National Interest Will Shape 2025 Budget Review – House Of Reps

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Mr. Philip Agbese, has assured Nigerians that the 2025 budget proposal will be scrutinized with the nation’s welfare as the top priority.

On December 18, 2024, President Bola Tinubu presented a ₦49.74 trillion budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

Ahead of budget defence sessions with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi, held a preparatory meeting with other committee leaders on Monday.

Addressing the importance of the budget evaluation process, Agbese stressed that the legislature’s focus would remain on advancing national development. He stated, “Our only interest is the collective good of our nation. As we review this budget, we will focus on critical areas that can drive economic growth and improve the lives of Nigerians.”

Agbese highlighted priority sectors, including security, education, job creation, youth and women empowerment, and wealth creation, as areas of special attention.

Recognizing the country’s challenges, he expressed optimism about the transformative decisions being made by the Tinubu-led administration. “Although times are tough, these hardships are paving the way for a brighter future. This government is committed to finding solutions, and we are already seeing positive steps, such as increased access to student loans and infrastructure improvements in the Federal Capital Territory.”

He also urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive, assuring them that ongoing reforms would yield long-term benefits.

“Abuja is undergoing significant development, with new roads being constructed and existing ones rehabilitated. This progress reflects the determination of President Tinubu and the leadership of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike,” Agbese added.

The lawmaker commended the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, and the Appropriations Committee Chair, Abubakar Bichi, for their dedication. He praised lawmakers for demonstrating their commitment by working on the Appropriation Bill during the holiday period.

“Nigerians can rest assured that the House is fully focused on delivering a budget that works for everyone,” Agbese concluded.