Nigerian Treasury Bills Yields Spike Amid Market Selloffs, CBN Auction Anticipated

Money In Circulation Hits N64.36tn

Yields on Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) and Open Market Operation (OMO) bills surged in the secondary market last week following a wave of selloffs by banks and asset managers, causing a shift in recent bullish trends.

Cordros Capital Limited reported an average yield increase of 9 basis points (bps), closing at 25.9% across all instrument’s week-on-week, reversing the four-day rally seen earlier.

In the NTB segment, yields rose by 4bps to 24.2%, while the OMO bills segment saw an 11bps uptick, closing at 26.2%, according to Cordros Capital’s analysis. Traders noted that demand eased significantly by the week’s end, particularly for bills with mid-range maturities, prompting some market players to take advantage of attractive rates amidst improved liquidity conditions. TrustBanc Capital Limited observed significant yield declines on specific maturities, with the 6-Mar and 10-Apr papers falling by 46bps and 107bps, respectively, although selling pressure remained on the 6-Feb maturity.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to conduct a primary market auction midweek to refinance maturing NTBs worth ₦513.43 billion, a move expected to shape the yield trajectory further. Market analysts anticipate a cautious stance until the auction’s results are revealed, which could offer additional insights into upcoming rate directions.

In October, the CBN offered ₦456.6 billion across two auctions, a 26.7% drop from the previous month, per Afrinvest Capital Limited. Demand at the first auction was especially strong, with investor interest skewed towards long-term bills at a bid rate of 8.2x the offer. The bank sold NTBs at 17.0% for 91-day bills, 17.5% for 182-day bills, and 19.9% for 364-day bills, slightly adjusting the long-end stop rate from 20.0%.

The final auction of October reflected a shift, with stronger offers totaling ₦374.7 billion and demand at a more moderate 1.3x. The auction cleared at elevated stop rates of 17.8% for 91-day, 19.2% for 182-day, and 26.0% for 364-day bills, aligning the CBN’s allotments with total bids.

The midweek auction’s outcome is likely to provide crucial direction for Nigeria’s fixed-income market, as traders and investors watch for signals on yield sustainability amid evolving liquidity and economic conditions.

House of Reps to Investigate $2 Billion Renewable Energy Grants Over Suspected Mismanagement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR