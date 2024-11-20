Nigerian Treasury Bills Yield Moderates As DMO Prepares Primary Market Auction

The average yield on Nigerian Treasury bills dipped slightly due to buy-side activity in the secondary market. The mixed trading sentiment came as the Debt Management Office (DMO) geared up to conduct a primary market auction on behalf of the monetary authority, offering approximately ₦610 billion in 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day maturities.

Market insiders observed subdued activity in the Treasury bills secondary market, with investors adopting a cautious stance ahead of the midweek auction. Transactions were driven largely by sellers seeking to boost liquidity, with significant trading focused on long-term notes. Notably, the November 2025 bills were traded at approximately 22.30%.

The average benchmark yield for Treasury bills declined slightly across the curve, with reductions of 1 basis point (bp) in the short segment, 2 bps in the mid, and 2 bps in the long segment. Analysts linked the yield contraction to sustained demand for short-term bills nearing maturity, particularly the 79-day (-2bps), 170-day (-2bps), and 338-day (-2bps) notes.

Overall, the average benchmark yield settled at 24.29%. However, the OMO (Open Market Operation) bills segment saw a contrasting trend, with the average yield climbing by 79 bps to close at 27.1%.

Analysts expect a calm trading session ahead of the Treasury bills auction as market participants await fresh signals from the primary market.