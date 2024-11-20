Defence Headquarters Reports Troop Ambush In Borno, Over 30 Terrorists Neutralised

The Defence Headquarters has confirmed that Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists ambushed troops conducting stabilisation operations in Gubio Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State. The encounter led to a fierce gun battle resulting in significant casualties on both sides.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed that five soldiers lost their lives, 10 sustained injuries, and four others remain unaccounted for. However, over 30 terrorists were neutralised, with many fleeing with gunshot wounds.

Recovered weapons and destroyed equipment highlighted the aftermath of the encounter. “The attack resulted in the destruction of one gun truck, three TCVs, and an excavator,” said Major General Buba. Reinforcement teams, supported by air components, have since been deployed to pursue the fleeing insurgents.

Sources revealed that the ambush was part of a series of attacks aimed at overrunning a special military force stationed in Kareto, a community in Gubio LGA. The terrorists launched their first assault on 16 August at 6:00 a.m., killing 18 soldiers and wounding several others. However, the troops retaliated, eliminating six insurgents during the initial clash.

A second attack on Tuesday claimed the lives of five soldiers, but over 30 terrorists were eliminated during subsequent engagements. No further casualties were reported on the military side.

The special forces had recently been deployed to Kareto to facilitate the safe return of displaced villagers and were constructing defensive trenches when the insurgents struck.

The Defence Headquarters assured the public of its commitment to addressing security threats in the region, with ongoing reinforcements to counter terrorist activities.